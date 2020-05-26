$10.21 Million in Sales Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to announce sales of $10.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year sales of $39.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $54.21 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livexlive Media.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.31.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

