B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.60. B Communications shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 29,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.87.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in B Communications by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in B Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

