Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.66

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $26.13. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 89,694 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 154.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.66.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle bought 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.