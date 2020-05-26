Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.85. Astrotech shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 58,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.63.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,936.98% and a negative return on equity of 461.44%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech accounts for 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.32% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

