Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $6.84. Cesca Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 360,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

