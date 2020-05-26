NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 69,417 shares traded.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

