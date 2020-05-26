Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $12.18. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 13,483,548 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.73.

In other Fortescue Metals Group news, insider Mark Barnaba bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.15 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of A$185,805.90 ($131,777.23). Also, insider John (Andrew) Forrest bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,531.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,132,353 shares of company stock worth $243,078,484.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

