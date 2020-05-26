PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.85 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

