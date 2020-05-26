Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $180.36

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.36 and traded as high as $199.25. Restoration Hardware shares last traded at $198.15, with a volume of 1,580,200 shares changing hands.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

