$5.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce sales of $5.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $24.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.34 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.55 million, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $203,282.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at $30,665,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

