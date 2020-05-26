Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lowered by William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

PLAY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

