Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust's ranking:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

