Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post $1.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 million and the lowest is $1.35 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 million to $5.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $8.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of -0.79.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.