American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.