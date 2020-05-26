American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

