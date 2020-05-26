The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Getting Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

