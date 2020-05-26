CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.26. CTI Industries shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Get CTI Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Yubao Li purchased 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.