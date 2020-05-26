Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.