Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.00

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $242.00 and traded as high as $252.37. Dialight shares last traded at $243.50, with a volume of 3,523 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Dialight alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.

Dialight (LON:DIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX (9.60) (($0.13)). Equities research analysts forecast that Dialight Plc will post 5524.9997615 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dialight news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi bought 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £196.50 ($258.48) per share, for a total transaction of £999,988.50 ($1,315,428.18).

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.