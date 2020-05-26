Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.51. Genie Energy shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 174,096 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNE. ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $223.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Genie Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

