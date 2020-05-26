Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Avalon shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 7,361 shares trading hands.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

