Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.19. Eltek shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 9,439 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELTK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eltek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -3.04.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 38.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

