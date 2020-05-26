SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 13,800 shares.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

