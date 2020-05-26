JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

JBGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

JBGS stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

