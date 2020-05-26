International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Stem Cell Corporation is a biotechnology company currently focused on developing therapeutic and research products. In the area of therapeutic product development, ISCO’s objective is to create an unlimited source of human cells for use in the treatment of several diseases, including diabetes, liver disease and retinal disease through cell transplant therapy. In furtherance of this objective, ISCO has developed pluripotent human stem cells from unfertilized human eggs, and techniques to cause those stem cells to be differentiated into the specific cell types required for transplant. It has developed manufacturing protocols to produce the cells minimizing contamination with animal by-products, a characteristic likely to be important in meeting U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements. ISCO also provides the specialized cells and growth media needed for therapeutic cell transplantation research to academic and commercial researchers in related fields. “

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Stem Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. International Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Stem Cell (ISCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.