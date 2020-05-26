Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMRA. Cowen initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($3.58). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.