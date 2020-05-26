Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMRA. Cowen initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($3.58). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
International Stem Cell Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
International Stem Cell Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Passage Bio Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Passage Bio Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
JMP Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
JMP Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
Heritage Insurance Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Heritage Insurance Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Heartland Financial USA Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Heartland Financial USA Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report