JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

JMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE JMP opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). JMP Group had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Equities analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 33,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $88,149.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,900 shares of company stock worth $146,080. Company insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

