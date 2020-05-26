Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTG. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $334.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

