Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

