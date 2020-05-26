INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

IKTSY stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $80.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

