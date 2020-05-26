Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Sell

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hoya stock opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.68. Hoya has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.31). Hoya had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hoya will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

