Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

