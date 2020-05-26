Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. “
Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
