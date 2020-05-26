Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Howe bought 634,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $114,171.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at $325,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Terrell bought 314,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $56,571.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,331,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,018,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,285 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 8.20% of Inuvo worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

