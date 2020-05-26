HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank cut shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

