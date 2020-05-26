Zacks Investment Research Lowers IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Hold

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.16.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,973,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Analyst Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

