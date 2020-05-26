International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 350,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in International Money Express by 608.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

