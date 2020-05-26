HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of HTCMY stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (HTCMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.