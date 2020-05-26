INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.03. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

