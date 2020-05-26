Healthequity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Healthequity to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Healthequity has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.70-1.81 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.70-$1.81 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthequity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

