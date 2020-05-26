Medallia (MDLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medallia stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $683,150.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

