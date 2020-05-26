Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

