Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream LLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

NYSE ENLC opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 2,429,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after buying an additional 2,428,340 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $2,178,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

