Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $683.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.00 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $812.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Service Co. International stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,775.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

