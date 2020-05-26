$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.