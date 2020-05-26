Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $119,800.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,360 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,662 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 455,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 960,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter.

Avantor Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream LLC's FY2020 Earnings
Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.85 Million
$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. This Quarter
Altus Midstream to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts
Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc
