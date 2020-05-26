Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $119,800.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,360 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,662 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 455,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 960,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter.

