Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOOT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Boot Barn stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $602.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

