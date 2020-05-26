FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 996,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

