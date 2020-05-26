Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qiwi PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiwi in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiwi’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QIWI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qiwi from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $833.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 79.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.