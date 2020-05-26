Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of GIL opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,720 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 765.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.