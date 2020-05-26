FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 million and a PE ratio of -49.44.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Further Reading: Straddles

Earnings History and Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avantor Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion
Avantor Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream LLC’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream LLC’s FY2020 Earnings
Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.85 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.85 Million
$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. This Quarter
$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. This Quarter
Altus Midstream to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts
Altus Midstream to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts
Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc
Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report