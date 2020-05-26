FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Raised by Analyst

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.
Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.
About Quorum Information Technologies
Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.
