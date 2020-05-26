Champion Iron Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $982.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.96.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

